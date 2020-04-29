Dashboard Confessional Cover Post Malone’s “Circles”: Stream

Dashboard Confessional (photo by Philip Cosores) and Post Malone (photo by Lior Phillips)

For the latest edition of the Spotify Singles series, Dashboard Confessional covered Post Malone’s “Circles”, as well as recording a new version of their 2000 breakout hit “Screaming Infidelities”.

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba quickly locates the emo heart in the center of “Circles”, as he pitches the first few verses at a breathy whisper, saving his radio-ready belting for that soaring, infectious hook. Meanwhile, his new take on “Screaming Infidelities” is much slower than the original, and more richly-layered, too, with booming drums, dreamy pianos, and the occasional electric guitar ripping through those iconic acoustic chords.



In a statement, Carrabba explained how the vibe at Electric Lady informed the recording.

“We stopped by the iconic Electric Lady studios during the NYC dates of the DC20 tour. The amazing energy in the room led us to creating an exciting, new and very different version of ‘Screaming Infidelities’ and a cover of Post Malone’s “Circles.” I hope you love them as much as we loved making them.”

Stream “Circles” and “Screaming Infidelities” below. In January, Dashboard Confessional released the compilation album The Best Ones of the Best Ones.

