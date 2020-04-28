Dave Grohl Surprises COVID-19 Nurse with Performance of “Everlong”: Watch

Dave Grohl surprises COVID-19 frontline nurse

Good guy Dave Grohl was at it again on Monday night, as the Foo Fighters frontman teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to honor a trauma nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of Kimmel’s #HealthCareHero series, Grohl surprised TJ Riley, a lifelong Foo Fighters fan, by performing an acoustic version of “Everlong”. “I feel like I’m having a coronavirus dream,” Riley joked after Grohl first came onto his screen.

What’s more, the Life is Good Foundation gifted Riley and his department with $10,000 gift packages as recognition of their efforts.



In related news, Foo Fighters continue to alter their 2020 touring plans due to the pandemic. Already the band postponed its 25th anniversary “Van Tour” until the fall. Now, they’ve announced that their 2020 summer tour of Europe will now take place in 2021. Additionally, the band’s DC Jam Festival has been canceled outright. Fans can find information on ticket refunds and other details at the band’s website. To tide fans over until Foo Fighters return to the road, they recently shared a classic concert film from 2006.