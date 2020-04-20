David Attenborough to Teach Virtual Geography Lessons to Kids in Quarantine

David Attenborough, photo via BBC America

Kids in quarantine have a wide range of content to keep them busy these days, including regular online story time sessions with the Dolly Parton and a plethora of audiobooks. For those tikes looking to stay up to date on geography, they’ll now have the guidance of Sir David Attenborough.

In partnership with the BBC, the renowned broadcaster and natural historian will be teaching virtual geography classes to students across the UK. The livestreams will be focused on mapping out the world and its oceans and understanding animal behavior, subjects the 93-year-old expert has explored plenty on classic documentary programs such as Life on Earth and its sequel The Living Planet.



Attenborough’s virtual classes are part of the BBC’s larger, newly launched “Bitesize Daily” learning series. Spanning 14 weeks, the educational curriculum also includes lessons led by other celebrities such as Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, pop singer Liam Payne, and Manchester City star Sergio Agüero. (Unfortunately, Professor Matthew McConaughey is not on the teaching staff.)

“We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it,” said Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education. “It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning — and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”

In related news, Consequence of Sound launched its own web-based tutorial series called Homeschool over on Instagram.