Megadeth's David Ellefson, photo by David Brendan Hall

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s solo project, simply called Ellefson, has released a new single “Simple Truth” and an accompanying EP of the same name. Proceeds from the single will benefit the Italian Red Cross and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The single was supposed to come out later this week, but Ellefson posted all of the tracks on Bandcamp, encouraging fans to purchase the EP or donate funds to support the coronavirus relief efforts in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.



The EP includes the eponymous track “Simple Truth”, an invigorating hard rock song, followed by a remix of “Vultures” from Ellefson’s 2019 LP, Sleeping Giants, and two live cuts recorded in Milan, Italy. Ellefson took to Facebook to share the announcement:

“So we decided to drop the ‘SIMPLE TRUTH’ single a couple days early! Check it out now on BANDCAMP! Available either as a single, or an EP, including the MAX NORMAN mix of SLEEPING GIANTS track ‘Vultures’ (Featuring Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday), plus live versions of ‘Vultures’ and ‘If You Were God’, recorded in Milan, Italy! All proceeds from the ‘Simple Truth’ single, and any additional donations over the purchase price of the single, will go to the Croce Rossa Italiana – Italian Red Cross and their COVID-19 relief efforts!’

Ellefson continues to use his platform to help and aid other during the pandemic. He’s also leading a new initiative called “School’s Out” that allows young music students to get one-on-one lessons from notable musicians, including members of Anthrax, Alice Cooper, and more.

“When one person suffers, we all suffer, and this is an unprecedented moment in history when all of us around the world are united for a common cause,” Ellefson said. “Music and the arts have always been some of our greatest healers in a way none other can.”

Meanwhile, Ellefson’s Megadeth cohort Dave Mustaine recently raised awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, social distancing, and the use of protective gear, performing The Beatles’ “Come Together” with his daughter Electra while both wore a mask and gloves.

Listen to Ellefson’s “Simple Truth” single below and purchase the single or EP via Bandcamp. All proceeds from the single will go to the COVID-19 relief efforts, as will any donations on top of the price of the track.