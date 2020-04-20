David Guetta Performs DJ Set From Miami Rooftop, Raises $700,000

David Guetta, photo by Jose Woldring

Miami rages hard — even during a quarantine. On Saturday, David Guetta performed a a two-hour DJ set from a balcony of the Icon Brickell in Downtown Miami, with the goal of raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to a press release, eight thousand Miami residents watched and danced from their own balconies, while an additional 12 million people streamed the performance live online.



When it was all said and done, Guetta raised $700,000 for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris. Specifically as it relates to Feeding South Florida, the money raised will pay for more than 1.7 million meals in the region.

“I’m still buzzing from what was an incredible night shared with many,” Guetta said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who joined and to those who were able to donate. Although this is a very unusual time, it was magical to connect with you all through music last night. Most importantly, we’ve raised money that will help those who need it most.”

You can replay Guetta’s full DJ set below.