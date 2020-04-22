Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye

Dead & Company have canceled their entire US summer tour due to the ongoing pandemic. All ticket purchases will be fully refunded.

Originally set for the months of July and August, the trek included stops in Boulder, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Saratoga Springs, New York. The group boasting members of the Grateful Dead and John Mayer also had two-night stands planned in both Chicago and Boston. Dead & Company’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival appearance had previously been scrapped, as the event was canceled late last month.



“Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel Dead & Company’s Summer Tour 2020,” the band explained in a press statement. “The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically.”

Dead & Company closed with a message of hope using lyrics from Grateful Dead’s 1987 single “Touch of Grey”: “We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive.”

Find Dead & Company full statement ahead, along with the list of canceled shows. To keep their fans occupied throughout the lockdown, Grateful Dead recently launched a weekly livestream concert series.