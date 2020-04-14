Death

Relapse Records is treating fans to unearthed material from Death as part of the new biweekly Death: Non Analog – On Stage Series, which unearths previously unreleased live recordings from the death metal pioneers. The latest entry reaches back to Chicago in 1987, when the band released their genre-defining debut, Scream Bloody Gore.

Relapse took over the reissues and remastering for Death’s discography nearly a decade ago, unearthing tons of demos, sketches, riff ideas, and live recordings for the deluxe editions of each full-length LP. The label only thought it fit to dig back into the Death archives during a time when live music has effectively been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“At a moment when the world has been forced to push pause on live music, Relapse Records and the Death estate have pulled together to launch a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the legendary band,” the label stated in a press release. “We at Relapse sincerely hope to see you all at a concert, festival, or a stage sooner than later. Until then, the label will release a new Death concert every other week across all digital platforms throughout the coming months to tide us all over.”

The initial entry in the series is a recording from Montreal in 1995, around the release of Symbolic. Though there’s no word on the source of the audio, we’re going to guess from the ambient crowd noise that these are audience or crew recordings.

The 1987 tracks are particularly raw and lo-fi, showcasing the late Chuck Shuldiner and company at their fastest and most thrashy. The show in question took place at longrunning punk bar Exit. It’s a brutal, claustrophobic set, smothered in tape hiss. Perhaps a priceless soundboard recording lies in wait during future installments, which will be plentiful if live music stays on pause until fall 2021 as some medical experts have predicted.

Check out the setlist and listen to the Chicago recording below. Purchase the full digital album here.

Death: Non Analog – On Stage Series – Chicago, IL 04​-​28​-​1987 Tracklist:

01. Regurgitated Guts – Live

02. Torn To Pieces – Live

03. Denial of Life – Live

04. Left To Die – Live

05. Zombie Ritual – Live

06. Sacrificial – Live

07. Mutilation – Live

08. Open Casket – Live

09. Land of No Return – Live