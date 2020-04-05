Menu
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker to Appear on Def Comedy Jam Livestream

The event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. EST

April 05, 2020
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Def Comedy Jam returns Sunday night for a special one-off livestream to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

Airing on Twitch and Facebook beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST, “Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter” promises appearances from Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Mike Epps, and Cedric the Entertainer, who will serve as the evening’s host. Def Comedy Jam D.J. Kid Capri will also take part.

100 percent of the profits from the event will go to frontline workers in underprivileged communities, with a specific focus on Queens, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia’s Logan area (via NME).

There are plenty of other livestreams taking place during this period of self-isolation. You can find an updated list here.

