Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker to Appear on Def Comedy Jam Livestream

Def Comedy Jam returns Sunday night for a special one-off livestream to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

Airing on Twitch and Facebook beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST, “Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter” promises appearances from Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Mike Epps, and Cedric the Entertainer, who will serve as the evening’s host. Def Comedy Jam D.J. Kid Capri will also take part.



100 percent of the profits from the event will go to frontline workers in underprivileged communities, with a specific focus on Queens, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia’s Logan area (via NME).

