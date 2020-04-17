Deftones Finishing Up New Album, Announce Twitch Livestream Series

Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks

Deftones are completing the mix for their forthcoming Terry Date-produced album, slated to arrive sometime in 2020. The band is also launching a new Twitch livestream series to interact with fans, as its spring shows and festival appearances have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hope this message finds everyone doing well,” drummer Abe Cunningham begins in a video post on Twitter. “I wanted to give you guys a little update on our album. We’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation, it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room. We can’t. So, we’re at least still doing that. I wanted to thank you for your patience, obviously, and, of course, your interest in that. It’s coming.”



In the meantime, Deftones fans can join the band as part of its new Twitch livestream series, which kicks off with a DJ set by Deftones turntabalist and programmer Frank Delgado starting Friday night (April 17th) at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.

The band tweeted the announcement: “While we continue to work on the new album in isolation, we’re going to be hosting some livestream events on @Twitch.” In the video message, Cunningham mentions that the livestreams will take place a couple of times per week.

Deftones recently updated fans on their new album back in late February. It’s being produced by Terry Date, who worked on Deftones’ first four albums, as well as classic LPs by Pantera, Soundgarden, and more. At the time, Cunningham revealed that the band “did things a little bit differently this time … stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go.”

Deftones called off its Australian and New Zealand tour due to the pandemic, but are selling merch from that planned outing to raise funds for their touring crew. The band is still slated to tour North America this summer, but the dates are subject to change given the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are available here.

Tune into Delgado’s DJ set via Deftones’ Twitch channel, and watch Cunningham’s video post below.