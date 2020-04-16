Wherever there’s an opportunity to make money, you’ll find Disney. In an effort to capitalize on our sequestered existential dread, the Mouse House has announced a series of flash sales that bundle together their own hits alongside an array of Fox titles.
They’re all collated into different themed collections, from Feel Good Movies to Family Fun Flicks to, um, Action Movies. Okay, that last one isn’t exactly the most creative, but it’s admittedly chock full of some of the best blockbusters of the last 30 years.
Two of the more popular sales will be May the 4th, which strings together everything Star Wars for — you guessed it — Star Wars Day, in addition to Disney’s prized Princess Collection that will undoubtedly be a hit with the cooped-up kids.
The sales begin now until May and run everywhere from $4.99 to $9.99 to $19.99. Fortunately for you, we’ve listed eacn and every one of them below, and even provided all the necessary dates and links. You can thank us later.
Feel Good Movies
Dates: April 14-20th
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
Napoleon Dynamite
The Devil Wears Prada
There’s Something About Mary
Never Been Kissed
Pretty Woman
The Proposal (2009)
The Sound of Music
Under the Tuscan Sun
27 Dresses
Little Miss Sunshine
The Joy Luck Club
An Affair to Remember
Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature
Dates: April 21-27th
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
African Cats
Bears
Born In China
Chimpanzee
Earth
Expedition China
Ghost of the Mountains
Monkey Kingdom
Oceans
Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks
Dates: April 21-27th
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Ferdinand
Alvin and the Chipmunks
The Book of Life
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Night at the Museum
Ice Age
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Peanuts Movie
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Thumbelina
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Robots
Marley & Me
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Epic
May The 4th
Dates: April 28-May 4
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers
Dates: May 5-11
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Battle of the Sexes
Bend It Like Beckham
Goal! The Dream Begins
Dodgeball
Stick It
Eddie the Eagle
Rookie of the Year
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Free Solo
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Whip It
Just Wright
Drumline
Fever Pitch
Ford v Ferrari
Remember the Titans
Invincible
Glory Road
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
McFarland USA
Miracle (2004)
The Rookie
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Action Movies
Dates: May 12-18th
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Armageddon
The A-Team
Con Air
Die Hard
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Gone in 60 Seconds
Speed
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Man on Fire
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pearl Harbor
Real Steel
Red Sparrow
Tombstone
Princess Collection
Dates: May 19-25th
Price: Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Aladdin (1992)
The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Brave
Cinderella (1950)
The Little Mermaid
Moana
Pocahontas
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled