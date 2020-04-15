The Force is strong with Star Wars fans in search of new content. Disney Plus has announced a new eight-part documentary series surrounding the first season of last year’s The Mandalorian. Even better, it drops next month for Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th.

The series is appropriately titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and plans to offer an “unprecedented look” at the making of the series. Granted, that shouldn’t be too tall a task seeing how the series only first premiered this past November. Nevertheless…



Each episode plans to explore different facets of the production and will include interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau. Here’s hoping we get to watch him geek out with Taika Waititi.

According to a press release, topics this season include “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

No word on whether the show will feature any information or goods on Season 2, but our midichlorians are tingling at the possibility. Filming did, indeed, begin before the world shut down, so it’s possible there’s at least some footage to tease. Whether the season will even be complete by its intended October premiere is another discussion altogether.

At the very least, we have this on May 4th.