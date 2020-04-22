Disney Plus Is Already Working on The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian

There’s still months to go until Season 2 of The Mandalorian airs on Disney Plus, but that hasn’t stopped the media monolith from getting to work on Season 3. According to Variety, pre-production on new episodes kicked off weeks ago.

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” one source told Variety. Others sources told Variety that Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau has been “writing Season 3 for a while” and that the art department has been drafting up concepts for Season 3 “for the past few weeks.”



Apparently the reason Disney Plus was encouraging The Mandalorian crew to start working so early on Season 3 is because the production design department requires “such a huge lead time.” For context, production on Season 2 wrapped up a little over a month ago.

The debut season of The Mandalorian offered hope for the Star Wars franchise following the very-hyped conclusion of its recent trilogy. Once it premieres this fall, it sounds like Season 2 will pick right up where things left off — Mando and Baby Yoda were last seen searching the galaxy for the Child’s home planet — along with a familiar face for diehard fans: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. No wonder Season 2 is one of the TV shows you need to see this year.

Luckily for viewers, you don’t have to wait much longer for more of The Mandalorian’s allure. Disney Plus recently announced they’re dropping an eight-part documentary series about the first season on Star Wars Day, AKA May the 4th. It might just be our favorite footage of all the shows coming to the streaming giant next month.