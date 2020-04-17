What’s Coming to Disney Plus in May 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus. May 2020 promises a number of notable additions to the Mouse House’s increasingly popular streaming platform, particularly if you’re in need of Star Wars content.
As previously reported, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is a new docuseries offering a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Star Wars spinoff series. Spread across eight episodes, the show will include exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.
Viewers may also want to shake off the red carpet for the arrival of Wes Anderson. The auteur’s delightful 2009 stop motion animated comedy Fantastic Mr. Fox is one of the few, ahem, Fox imports Disney is bringing to their streaming service.
Check out the entire list below and don’t forget the apple cider.
What’s Coming
Available May 1st
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Disney Plus Originals
Be Our Chef – Episode 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 711 – “Shattered”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 126 “Star Wars: Clock”
One Day At Disney – Episode 122 “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”
Prop Culture – Series Premiere
Available May 2nd
John Carter
Available May 4th
Disney Plus Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Series Premiere – Episode 101 – “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series Finale – Episode 712 – “Victory and Death”
Available May 8th
Disney Plus Originals
Be Our Chef – Episode 107 – “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
One Day At Disney – Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 102 – “Legacy”
Disney Insider – Episode 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
Available May 15th
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney Plus Originals
Be Our Chef – Episode 108 “Worth Melting For”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 128 – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
One Day At Disney – Episode 124 – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 103 – “Cast”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Series Premiere – Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
Available May 22nd
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
Disney Plus Originals
The Big Fib – Series Premiere
Be Our Chef – Episode 109 – “Tiana’s Place”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”
One Day At Disney – Episode 125 – “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 104 – “Technology”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”
Available May 29th/em>
Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Disney Plus Originals
Be Our Chef – Episode 110 – “Woody’s Lunchbox”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 130 – “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”
One Day At Disney – Episode 126 – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 105 – “Practical”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 103 – “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”