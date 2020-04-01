Dolly Parton, photo by Ben Kaye

Dolly Parton is the hero we need during these trying times. Already this week, the country music legend announced plans to read children books every Thursday night live on YouTube. Now, she’s pledged $1 million to the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville towards COVID-19 research and support.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote in a note posted to social media. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”



Parton isn’t the only musician to put her money where her mouth is. Rihanna recently announced a $5 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts, with $700,000 going toward the purchase of ventilators for her home country of Barbados. Meanwhile, Spotify is raising $20 million to support the musicians impacted by the pandemic.

Even Pornhub is helping out: they’ve donated 50,000 surgical masks to NYC coronavirus frontliners.