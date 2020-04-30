Donald Trump on CNBC and Tom DeLonge (photo by LeAnn Mueller)

Earlier this week, the Pentagon released three UFO videos originally published by Tom DeLonge and his research academy To the Stars. In a corresponding statement, the Pentagon confirmed the veracity of the videos, saying it was publishing them to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.” However, there’s still one person who remains unconvinced: Donald Trump.

As Reuters reports, Trump expressed his doubts during a recent interview in the Oval Office. “I just wonder if it’s real,” POTUS said when asked about one of the clips. “That’s a hell of a video.”



Although meant as a “lighthearted remark”, Trump has been a skeptic of UFOs in the past. In a 2019 interview, he was asked about the a rise in reports of unidentified aircraft by U.S. Navy pilots. “People are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly,” he said.,

DeLonge is unlikely to be deterred by Trump’s skepticism. The Angels & Airwaves leader has been diligently studying all things UFOs since quitting Blink-182 in 2016, and his efforts haven’t been in vain. In addition to the Pentagon’s recent acknowledgment, his work landed DeLonge a research deal with the US Army.

Speaking about his motivications in a recent interview with Radio.com, DeLonge commented, “The UFO subject, lifeforms coming here, interacting with our world, and our government scurrying around, trying to figure it out and deal with it, is going to, when it comes out, and it is, is going to change the way people think about themselves, the beliefs systems that they have, religion, geopolitical order, technology that can give clean running water and clean energy. All these things, all these massively, massively transformation technologies and ideas will come from it. And it’s the only subject, there’s no other subject that will bring the whole world together except for this one, and that’s why I believe in it so much.”

Revisit DeLonge’s three TTSA videos, along with DeLonge’s recent interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which he chats about his upcoming Angels & Airwaves album and how its story arch connects with his work for TTSA.

