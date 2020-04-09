Dr. Dre's The Chronic

Christmas is coming early for hip-hop heads and stoners worldwide. The Chronic, the seminal debut album from Dr. Dre, is finally coming to all streaming platforms on 4/20.

Originally released in 1992 through Death Row Records, the 16-track collection helped redefine West Coast rap with singles like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”, “F*ck wit Dre Day”, and “Let Me Ride”. In addition to Dre, listeners were introduced to a whole future class of hip-hop heavyweights, including Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Nate Dogg.



Proving its legacy still lives on decades later, The Chronic was recently selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry. Dr. Dre was also just honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys for The Chronic and the rest of his catalog.

The Chronic was previously only made available to stream on Apple Music in 2015, due to Dre’s partnership with the company. Its wide release on services like Spotify and TIDAL could not have come at a better time, with fans quarantined and likely to celebrate 4/20 in a cloud of smoke.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” said Chris Taylor of Entertainment One, which owns the Death Row library of releases.

For now, revisit a few singles off The Chronic.