Dua Lipa Performs “Break My Heart” with Chromakeyed Backing Band on Fallon: Watch

Dua Lipa on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late night talk shows are doing their best to soldier on in these times of self-isolation, with guests and musical performers joining in via video chat and pre-recorded clips. So while Dua Lipa couldn’t actually join Jimmy Fallon for her Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday, she was able to take her performance of “Break My Heart” out of the home thanks to a little chromakey magic.

The British pop star sang the Future Nostalgia track from her couch, but she was digitally able to speed through fluorescently lit tunnels and busy city streets (remember those?). She was even joined by a row of backup dancers straight out of a ’90s R&B video and a full band. As we’re all learning these days, the wonders of technology really can help bridge the social distancing divide.



Watch Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” performance below. As all of Fallon’s musical guests are doing during their pandemic performances, Lipa directed fans to donate to a charity of her choice, in this case UNICEF.

The singer has also rescheduled some of her postponed tour dates for 2021, and has hopes of playing more shows this summer. Check for tickets here.