Duran Duran’s John Taylor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Duran Duran' John Taylor, photo by Philip Cosores

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 59-year-old musician said he suffered from a mild case of COVID-19, which he described as akin to having a “turbo-charged flu.” A week or so later, Taylor “came out of it feeling okay.”



Taylor said “I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will bear this thing.”

Along with Taylor, several other prominent entertainment figures have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Christopher Cross, Geto Boys’ Scarface, Marianne Faithfull, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, “I Love Rock & Roll” songwriter Alan Merrill, jazz legend Ellis Marsalis, country singer Joe Diffie, and Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally have all died due to complications from the virus.