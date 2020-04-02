Menu
Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Shares New Solo Song “Olympik”: Stream

The latest preview of his upcoming solo album, Earth

by
on April 02, 2020, 9:32am
0 comments
Ed O'Brien, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
Ed O'Brien, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has unveiled another preview of his upcoming debut solo album, Earth, ahead of its April 17th release through Capitol Records. Take a listen to “Olympik” below.

Like the rest of Earth, “Olympik” was written by O’Brien, co-produced by Flood and Catherine Marks, and features Omar Hakim on drums and Nathan East on bass. Additional contributors include Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett, who provided programming alongside Flood and Marks; percussionist Richie Kennedy; and guitarist David Okumu.

O’Brien previously previewed Earth by releasing “Brasil” and “Shangri-La” as teaser tracks.

Unfortunately, aside from releasing music digitally, O’Brien is limited in his ability to promote Earth. Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted live events across the globe, but O’Brien himself recently contracted the virus and has been self-quarantining at his home in Wales.

