Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy (photo via NBC), and Chris Rock

Some of the funniest people in the country are uniting to help feed some of the hungriest during the pandemic. Bryon Allen has put together the Feeding America Comedy Festival, a livestream benefit headlined by Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Taking place May 9th from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, the broadcast will air on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel (really). You can also watch on the Local Now streaming app. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, which is working with food banks to provide emergency food boxes, drive-thru pantries, and long-term support during the COVID-19 crisis.



Other confirmed participants include Kevin Hart, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Taraji P. Henson, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Louie Anderson, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, and Sheryl Underwood.

In a statement, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said, “The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets. Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”