Eddie Vedder Plays “Far Behind” for Jack Johnson’s Kokua Festival: Watch

Eddie Vedder plays Jack Johnson's Kokua Festival

For the second weekend in a row, Eddie Vedder treated fans to a performance from his home. This time around, he traded in his organ for an acoustic guitar as he played a pair of songs as part of Jack Johnson’s digital Kokua Festival.

Vedder first played “Far Behind” from the Into the Wild soundtrack before joining Johnson for “Constellations”. Replay both performances below.



Donations from Kokua Festival benefited Johnson’s Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities, as well as Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program — organizations that promote food security and sustainability in the wake of the coronavirus crisis (via Spin).

Last weekend, Vedder played “River Cross” on organ for Lady Gaga’s “Together At Home” COVID-19 benefit concert.