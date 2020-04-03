Einstürzende Neubauten Announce New Album Alles in Allem, Share “Ten Grand Goldie”: Stream

Einstürzende Neubauten

Einstürzende Neubauten have announced their first new album in over 12 years, Alles in Allem. Today, they’re promoting the album’s May 15th release with a new single, “Ten Grand Goldie”.

Einstürzende Neubauten’s last true studio effort was 2007’s Alles Wieder Offen. Since then they’ve hardly been idle, releasing a series of compilations and remastered editions. In 2014 the band recorded Lament, a studio recreation of a live performance event commemorating the outbreak of World War I. But even the band’s website says Lament doesn’t count as “an official new Einstürzende Neubauten LP proper,” which makes Alles in Allem feel even more like a comeback.



Lead single “Ten Grand Goldie” begins with an odd vibration skittering from speaker to speaker. That’s followed by a horror-movie synth and irresistible thumping drums. The lyrics are poetic, occasionally abstract, and often humorous. “Here comes Ten Grand Goldie!” Blixa Bargeld sings. “Now you can fix your pants!” Check out “Ten Grand Goldie” below.

Last November, Einstürzende Neubauten announced the 2020 “Year of the Rat” Tour. According to the website, April shows are already being rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus, but there are plenty of dates left on the calendar, including an October run through North America. Tickets are available here.