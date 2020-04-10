Oh Say Can You Stream, via Facebook

A long list of metal musicians are banding together for a nine-hour livestream marathon on Saturday (April 11th) to raise funds and awareness for COVID-19 relief and a new online music initiative, “School’s Out!”.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launched the initiative as a means to help young music students continue music lessons during the coronavirus pandemic. The marathon livestream, dubbed “Oh Say Can You Stream”, will be hosted via the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation. The Megadeth bassist has gathered a long list of musicians, comedians, and actors to help raise funds for “Schools Out!” and coronavirus relief.



The list of varied acts and artists is long (see the full list below), but some names include Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante (both of whom recently collaborated on a Rush cover during the pandemic); Mastodon singer-bassist Troy Sanders and his brother Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah); former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland; Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper’s band; ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Bumblefoot; members of the Clerks cast; and even a dude who played a Gamorrean Guard in Return of the Jedi — among many more.

Ellefson’s foundation announced the livestream on Facebook:

“In conjunction with our friends at the GRAMMY Music Education Coalition, the DEYMF presents OH SAY CAN YOU STREAM, a marathon online streaming fundraiser (if you’re old, I guess you can call it a telethon) for the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation School’s Out! initiative, and COVID-19 relief! Interviews, performances, social distancing! We will also be interacting with everyone via chat on Facebook, Youtube and more!”

The event begins live at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 11th, via Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Ellefson will co-host with Thom Hazaert, with That Metal Show’s Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine, comedian Craig Gass, and former Headbangers Ball VJ Riki Rachtmann serving as co-hosts.

Watch the “Oh Say Can You Stream” livestream and see the full schedule below. For more information, visit the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation website, and donate via Fundrazr.

“Oh Say Can You Stream” Hourly Schedule:

All times CT (Central Time) on Saturday, April 11th

Hosted by Thom Hazaert and David Ellefson

3-4 PM – Lee Whitmore (Grammy Music Education Coalition), Ellefson (Band), Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth), Rusty Cooley

4-5 PM – The Loyal Order, Dash Cooper, DSon, Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Mark “WEISSGUY” Weiss, Andre Comeau

5-6 PM – Guest Host: Craig Gass – Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), PJ Farley, Marc Rizzo (Soulfly), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint),

Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Troy Sanders (Mastodon)

6-7 PM – Guest Hosts: Craig Gass, Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine – Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, King

Kobra) Rich Ross (Freddie Jones Band), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth), Bumblefoot, Rob Caggiano (Volbeat),

Alex Skolnick (Testament), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel)

7-8 PM – Guest Hosts: Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, Riki Rachtman – Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Charlie Benante

(Anthrax), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), DMC

8-9 PM – Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Dash Cooper (Co-op), Drake Bell, Daniel De Los Reyes (Zac Brown Band), John Hopkins (Zac

Brown Band) CLERKS – Brian O’ Halloran, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Scott Schiaffo, Ernie O’Donnell

9-10 PM – Guest Hosts: Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine – Frank Hannon (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Chip Z’Nuff (Enuff Z’Nuff),

10-11 PM – Adam Green, Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), Danny Cooksey, Terry Ilous (XYZ, Ex-Great White), Dave Alvin (White

Trash)

11-MID – Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks), Chris Aiken (Strung Out), Chris Poland (Ex-Megadeth, Circle Jerks) Drew Fortier +

Dwellers, Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe), Lew Temple, They Might Be Zombies, Burton C. Bell