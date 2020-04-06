Ezra Miller Allegedly Chokes Woman in Video: Watch

Ezra Miller appears to be seen choking a woman and slamming her into the ground in a video that has been disseminated through social media.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 1st outside the Prikið Kaffihús bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Variety confirmed with a source at the establishment that an altercation indeed took place, and they identified the person in the video as Miller.



The clip seemingly picks up mid-confrontation as a woman approaches an individual who appears to be Miller. She’s smiles and makes motions like she’s joking about starting a fight. “Oh, you you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” says the person identified as Miller. They then grab the woman by the neck, push her against a trash dumpster, and turn to throw her to the ground. At that point the video cuts out as the cameraperson is heard saying, “Woah, bro. Bro, bro, bro…”

According to Variety, the incident took place around 6:00 p.m. local time at the trendy Reykjavik bar. Miller is known to frequent the spot when they’re in town. Variety’s source claims a “quite pushy” group of fans approached Miller at the bar. After the actor lost their temperature, they were removed from the premises.

(For those wondering why Miller or anyone in the video were out at a bar during a global pandemic, Iceland has done an exceptionally good job keeping the coronavirus outbreak contained. They’ve used a combination of actual detective work, widespread testing, and aggressive quarantine measures to keep the spread in check.)

Neither Miller nor their representatives at Warner Bros. have yet to make a statement about the video.