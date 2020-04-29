Fenne Lily Shares New Single “To Be a Woman Pt. 2”: Stream

Fenne Lily, photo by Nicole Loucaides

Bristol singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has been quietly making a name for herself across the pond. Now, the 23-year-old is ready to become a household name in North America. Today, Lily has shared a new single called “To Be a Woman Pt. 2”.

“To Be a Woman Pt. 2” is the second track Fenne Lily has shared since signing to the esteemed label Dead Oceans. It follows the previously released “Hypochondriac”, which took a significantly more laid-back pop approach. Considering the inspiration behind the new song, perhaps it’s fitting that it’s comparatively filled with arpeggios and pent-up mood swings.



“Usually when writing about rage, most of the initial anger I feel towards the person or situation becomes diluted through the recording process, but this song was different. ‘To Be a Woman Pt. 2’ is a call to arms,” Lily said in a press release. “It’s raw and furious, coming from a place of frustration and pain born from a loss of control and a breach of trust. The result of a manipulative relationship, it’s both a retaliation against subordination and a reclamation of power.”

“To Be a Woman Pt. 2” could easily be a forgotten Radiohead track from Amnesiac. What begins with atmospheric, sparse guitar slowly intertwines with breathy vocals in the distance, a combination that feels ominous and all-knowing, as if Lily is aware of what’s about to happen. Sure enough, come the chorus, she explodes with a rush of energy that counteracts the preceding muted production. It’s a glorious balance, the kind for which even the best of best musicians strive. Stream it below.

Should everything go as planned, Fenne Lily will join Waxahatchee on her rescheduled US tour in August, followed by UK and EU runs in the fall. Along the way, she will play live at Green Man and End of the Road Festival. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Fenne Lily 2020 Tour Dates:

08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon *

08/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

08/08 — Wilmington, OH @ Bellwether Festival

08/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

08/10 — Toronto, CA @ The Great Hall *

08/12 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

08/14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

08/16 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

08/18 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

08/21-23 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/03-06 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/22 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/23 — London, UK @ Omeara

09/24 — Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

09/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

09/26 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

09/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/29 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

09/30 — Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

10/01 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

10/03 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

10/04 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/05 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

10/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

10/11 — Berlin, DE @ Hole

10/12 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

10/14 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia

10/15 — Zurich, CH @ Exil

10/16 — Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

10/17 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater

* = w/ Waxahatchee