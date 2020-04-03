Festival Postponements: The National’s Homecoming, Punk Rock Bowling, Electric Daisy Carnival

Photo by Aranxa Esteve on Unsplash

Several more prominent American festivals have been forced to postpone or cancel due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The National have canceled their 2020 Homecoming Festival. The two-day festival was supposed to take place May 8th-9th in the band’s hometown of Cincinnati, featuring a lineup Patti Smith, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Phosphorescent, Hamilton Leithauser, Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, and Sudan Archive, along with The National themselves.



Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling has been postponed until 2021. The festival was to feature Madness, Circle Jerks, Cock Sparrer, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and more. Ticket-holders can either transfer their tickets to 2021, or request a full refund.

Rock in Rio’ 2020 festival in Lisbon, Portugal has been postponed until June 19th-20th and 26th-27th, 2021. Any tickets already purchased for this summer’s event will remain valid for 2021, and day ticket purchasers will have the option to choose their preferred dates based on the full lineup being revealed.

Texas’ JMBLYA has been rescheduled for the fall (exact dates TBD). The eighth annual, three-day, multi-city festival was originally slated to take place in Dallas, Austin, and Houston in Texas from May 1st-3rd with acts like A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Don Toliver, Lil TJay, and more.

Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival will now take place October 2nd-4th, 2020 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All ticket purchases made for the original festival dates in May will be honored in October, while refunds will be offered for those unable to attend in the fall.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancelation or postponement of several major festivals across the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Glastonbury, and more. Click here to see a list of impacted events.