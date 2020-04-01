Fiona Apple Says New Album Fetch the Bolt Cutters Could Be Released “Really Soon”

Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple went from slowly leaking out information about her new album to spilling all the beans in an extensive interview. Now that the LP, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is officially finished, it seems Apple may be done with the leisurely rollout. In a new video, the alternative artist says she’s considering releasing the effort “really soon.”

In a video posted to the Fiona Apple Rocks Tumblr page, Apple whispers, “Should I release it, like soon? Like really soon? I think I’m gonna.” Exactly how “soon” we might see the follow-up to 2012’s phenomenal The Idler Wheel… is unknown, but it sounds like it’s a lot sooner than Epic Records might prefer.



Apple’s friend Zelda Hallman, who frequently shares messages from the singer-songwriter, reposted the Tumblr video on Twitter with an added note: “They are telling her she should release the album in October.” It’s probably fair to assume “they” is someone at Apple’s label who is wanting to wait until fall because of this pesky pandemic we’re facing.

But while acts like The 1975, Sam Smith, Margo Price, and more have chosen to push back their album releases in light of the coronavirus crisis’ impact on the industry, Apple appears ready to drop hers ASAP. Find the video below.