Foals, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines Featured on Songs for the National Health Service Benefit Vinyl

Wolf Alice (photo by Philip Cosores), Foals (photo by Killian Young), The Vaccines (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Every week, British citizens across the UK step outside to send up a rousing round of applause in honor of the NHS workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Now, a group of UK indie musicians have banded together to offer even more support with the new Songs for the National Health Service benefit vinyl.

Artists including Foals, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines, The Big Moon, The Wombats, Baxter Dury, Sports Team, The Orielles, Nilüfer Yanya, and Pixx and Jessica Winter contributed covers, remixes, live recordings, and demos to the compilation. Many of the tracks have never been available in any form before.



Proceeds from the collection will go to support the Hoods for Heroes campaign launched by University Hospital Lewisham’s Dr. Natalie Watson. With an initial goal of £30,000, the charity effort hopes to help fully stock Lewisham Greenwich NHS Trust (site of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the UK), Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, and University Hospital Crosshouse in Scotland with powered air purifying respirators (PAPR). Funds raised beyond that target will be used to provide other hospitals in other regions with equipment based on need.

Priced at £25 ($31.37 USD), Songs for the National Health Service is expected to be released on July 19th, providing pre-order quantities meet minimum requirements. Place your order here. Find the album artwork and tracklist (the order of which is tentative) below.

Songs for the National Health Service Artwork:

Songs for the National Health Service Tracklist:

Foals – “White Onions (Live from Ally Pally)”

The Vaccines – “Internet Disco” (Feat. Agent Emotion)

The Big Moon – “Big (Demo)”

Baxter Dury – “So Much (Demo)”

Swim Deep – “Lexington Slowdown”

Nilüfer Yanya – “Baby Blu (Gilles Peterson Remix)”

Wolf Alice – “Another Girl, Another Planet”

Spector – “Extra Life”

Sports Team – “Itchicoo Park”

The Orielles – “Bobbi’s Second World (Demo)”

The Magic Gang – “Club Tropicana”

Alfie Templeman – “Growing Up”

Pixx and Jessica Winter – “Summer Wine”

The Wombats – “Turn (Acoustic)”

Oscar Lang – “Always In My Head”