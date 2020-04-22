New Fraggle Rock Episodes to Stream on Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock

The one thing we can all agree on, however rare a feeling that may be, is that Jim Henson and his lovable felt friends can always make people smile. So it’s with great excitement, especially in these quarantined times, that Apple TV+ has announced it will stream Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a collection of new mini-episodes of Fraggle Rock produced by The Jim Henson Company, starting this week.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is a series of original short form episodes featuring the familiar faces of Fraggle Rock past — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt — along with the show’s beloved singalong songs. Best of all, you don’t have to wait to see what a “mini-episode” looks like; Fraggle Rock: Rock On! premiered its first clip on Tuesday for free on Apple TV+ and will continue to air new ones each week for free.



A press release for the show describes it as a fun spin on the ’80s childhood classic. “While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers — lovingly called the Doozertubes!” it reads. “In the first mini-episode, entitled ‘Shine On’, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song ‘Shine On, Shine On Me’.”

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! was filmed on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the show’s artists and production team, so as to abide by the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines. In addition to being produced by The Jim Jenson Company, the whole thing was executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia as well.

Dance your cares away to Fraggle Rock today to celebrate. And while you’re at it, considering revisiting that epic rap battle The Muppets did last year or those live collaborations Kermit the Frog did with Jim James and Sleater-Kinney’s Janet Weiss.