Frank Sinatra’s Nice ‘n’ Easy Receives 60th Anniversary Reissue

Frank Sinatra

Capitol/UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises will mark the 60th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s 1960 album, Nice ‘n’ Easy, with a new reissue.

The expanded set includes a new mix of “The Nearness of You” from the original master tapes (listen below), as well as previously unreleased session takes of “I’ve Got a Crush on You” and “Nice ‘n’ Easy”. All three of these tracks will be available in digital and CD formats for the first time.



Meanwhile, the vinyl version of the reissue is a faithful production of the original Capitol Records “Full Dimensional Stereo” sleeve and features the album’s original 12 songs.

Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) will be available digitally on May 15th, with a CD and vinyl release following on June 5th.

Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

01.Nice ‘N’ Easy

02. That Old Feeling

03. How Deep Is The Ocean

04. I’ve Got A Crush On You

05. You Go To My Head

06. Fools Rush In

07. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You)

08. She’s Funny That Way

09. Try A Little Tenderness

10. Embraceable You

11. Mam’selle

12. Dream

13. The Nearness Of You (2020 Mix) (Bonus Track)

14. I’ve Got A Crush On You (Bonus Track) *

15. Nice ‘N’ Easy (Bonus Track) *

* = Previously unreleased