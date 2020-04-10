Frank Sinatra’s Nice ‘n’ Easy Receives 60th Anniversary Reissue

Capitol/UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises will mark the 60th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s 1960 album, Nice ‘n’ Easy, with a new reissue.
The expanded set includes a new mix of “The Nearness of You” from the original master tapes (listen below), as well as previously unreleased session takes of “I’ve Got a Crush on You” and “Nice ‘n’ Easy”. All three of these tracks will be available in digital and CD formats for the first time.
Meanwhile, the vinyl version of the reissue is a faithful production of the original Capitol Records “Full Dimensional Stereo” sleeve and features the album’s original 12 songs.
Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) will be available digitally on May 15th, with a CD and vinyl release following on June 5th.
Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:
Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
01.Nice ‘N’ Easy
02. That Old Feeling
03. How Deep Is The Ocean
04. I’ve Got A Crush On You
05. You Go To My Head
06. Fools Rush In
07. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You)
08. She’s Funny That Way
09. Try A Little Tenderness
10. Embraceable You
11. Mam’selle
12. Dream
13. The Nearness Of You (2020 Mix) (Bonus Track)
14. I’ve Got A Crush On You (Bonus Track) *
15. Nice ‘N’ Easy (Bonus Track) *
* = Previously unreleased