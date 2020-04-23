The Bronx Rapper Fred the Godson Dies From Coronavirus

Fred the Godson, photo via Instagram

New York rapper Fred the Godson has died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to Complex. He was just 35 years old.

On April 6th, Fred was hospitalized in ICU after experiencing trouble breathing. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, and though he initially showed signs of improvement, his condition ultimately deteriorated. He passed away Thursday, April 23rd.



The South Bronx rapper was a member of XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Meek Mill, and YG. His 2010 mixtape, Armageddon, featured Busta Rhymes and Waka Flock Flame. His follow-up tape, 2011’s City of God, boasted collaborations with Diddy, Pusha-T, and Meek Mill.

Fred the Godson had been especially prolific in recent months, having released three mixtape since November of 2019. Training Day, released in January, was a collaboration with former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah.

Listen to a few of Fred the Godson’s tracks below:

