Geddy Lee, Justin Bieber Participate in All-Canadian Sing-Along of “Lean On Me”: Watch

Geddy Lee and Justin Bieber

On Sunday night, some of Canadian’s finest came together for “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble”, a multi-channel television special honoring frontline responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic. As the grand finale, 25 Canadian musicians joined forces for an all-star cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me”. Among the participants: RUSH’s Geddy Lee, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, and Serena Ryder. Watch the video below. The cover is also available on digital music services with proceeds benefiting the Canadian Red Cross.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” also featured appearances from the cast of Schitt’s Creek, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, Drake, Celine Dion, Will Arnett, Kiefer Sutherland, and more. Throughout the telecast, viewers were encouraged to donate to the Food Banks Canada charity.

