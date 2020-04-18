Genesis Launch Online Film Festival

Genesis

While the prospects of attending a concert in person anytime soon seem bleak, plenty of bands are filling the void by streaming past full-length concerts online. In recent weeks, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Metallica, and Grateful Dead have all launched digital concert series on YouTube. Now, the members of Genesis are following suit.

Kicking off today at 3:00 p.m. EDT, the “Genesis Film Festival 2020” will offer fans free access of a classic Genesis concert film every Saturday through May 16th. Today’s viewing is of 1982’s Three Sides Live, which features footage from two shows during Genesis’ 1981 tour supporting Abacab. The film also includes interviews shot backstage and other behind the scenes footage.



Future screenings include 1984’s The Mama Tour, 1987’s Live A Wembley, 1992’s The Way We Walk, and 2007’s When In Rome. The selection of each title is intentional, as they all highlight the Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford. Bearing some return to normalcy later this year, the trio is set to reunite for their first live concerts together in 13 years.