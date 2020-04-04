Gerard Way, photo by David Brendan Hall

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has uploaded a cache of unreleased music to his SoundCloud page.

In a note posted to Instagram, Way said “with all this uncertainty” he wanted to give his fans “something to listen to.” Today’s upload includes four tracks: “Welcome to the Hotel”, “Success!”, “Crate Amp”, and “Phoning It In”.



“Some of these, like ‘Phoning It In’, were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share,” Way commented. “Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out?”

“I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between,” Way added. “Probably a lot of other people too. But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an ‘album’ of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks.”

Way also encouraged his fans to donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 response fund.

My Chemical Romance were forced to postpone the kick-off to their reunion tour due to concerns over the coronavirus. As for now, the band’s tour is now set to begin with a run of shows across the UK and Europe in June and July, before making their way to North America in September. You can get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

As Gerard Way shares unreleased solo music, his MCR bandmate Frank Iero is biding his time by filming video tutorials to show how fans to play some of the band’s biggest hits.