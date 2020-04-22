Gerard Way Shares More Unreleased Demos on SoundCloud: Stream

Gerard Way, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earlier this month, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way shared some previously unreleased music under the title Distraction Or Despair. Now, he’s uploaded two more new demos to his SoundCloud called “PS Earth” and “Crate Amp_01”.

Way announced the news over Instagram today. In his post, he gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of both songs. Apparently “PS Earth” was recorded at “the tail end” of the demo sessions for Hesitant Alien, his 2014 solo record. “[It was] just Doug and I. I liked it well enough at the time, felt kind of 90’s, didn’t end up putting any vocals on it though,” Way wrote. “I like the bridge a lot. Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I’m going to finish it. Guitar, bass by me. Programmed drums by Doug.”



Meanwhile “Crate Amp_01” picks up at the beginning of the jam that prompted “Crate Amp”, one of the tracks he shared a few weeks ago. “Like I mentioned in the other post about the Crate amp jams, I wasn’t sure when Doug was in record-mode, because I was in the live room with the amp, so I just started playing,” explained Way. “I feel like doing more of these Crate amp jams. I think we can get it to sound even more messed up. At one point, I think in a later track, Doug tried to do this thing where he put a glass bottle over one of the mics, to make it sound more messed up and kind of underwater.”

Apparently “Crate Amp_01” prompted a flood of memories. Way wound up recounting several other stories from the recording session in his Instagram post when describing it. He wrote:

“When I bought this amp, I also bought an old Peavy, which is another kind of amp that is cheap and you saw a lot of metal bands using in the 80’s. That one sounds pretty messed up too, and I think it also has built in distortion. The amps sound pretty different from each other though. I can’t remember which guitar I was playing for certain, but I am pretty sure it was the BC Rich Mockingbird Lindsey got me for Christmas, which I love. BC Rich is another one of these companies gear heads get snobby about, and the 80’s saw a lot of metal bands, all kinds of metal bands, use them. Thrash, hair metal, just all kinds of metal. The Warlock was everywhere. Years ago I heard about this successful musician buying up a ton of a certain kind of guitar, to corner the market on them, so I thought I would do what he was doing, but in the complete opposite direction, and buy up a ton of guitars no one really wanted and that wouldn’t really increase in value. Just to be a clown. I ended up not doing that, as that would have been a gross misuse of funds simply to make a joke, but I did eventually get one. I like the shape a lot. It sounds metal af.”

Both of these may technically be unused demos, but they sound quite good when it comes to their production and song structure! “PS Earth” opens with a catchy guitar melody that repeats a few times before verging into a solo-like chorus midway through. There’s no vocals, but it’s easy to imagine all the ways in which Way could belt over it. Then comes “Crate Amp_01”, which turns up the fuzz pedal effects and gets a bit darker, almost verging on Guitar Center metal riffs, while Way tests out some ideas. Stream both songs below.

My Chemical Romance formally reunited last fall and celebrated with a rousing live show that was captured in a fan-made film. Unfortunately their highly anticipated reunion tour, which sold out in six hours, has been postponed due to coronavirus. Thankfully, you can snatch one of the band’s limited-edition face masks and then grab tickets to their rescheduled concerts here.