Glassio Announces Debut Album, Shares “A Million Doubts”: Stream

In the time since we last heard from Glassio, the New York indie pop project has scaled down to just one member in songwriter-producer Sam R. But even as a one-man-band, the music is just as dreamy and worthy of playlist space, as evidenced by new single “A Million Doubts”.

Taken from a forthcoming debut album, this new track both mourns and pays homage to lost loved ones. As with 2018’s “Back for More”, today’s offering taps into the weightlessness pop of Air, as well as the melancholy honesty of Passion Pit. In a statement, Sam R. talked about the memories that influenced his songwriting process,



“As a song, I was writing it with my late grandmother in mind. She passed when I was 6 years old, and I wanted the song to pay homage to the people no longer with us that we think of making proud through our careers and through our lives without them. The people that are always on our mind when something good or bad happens to us. When I finished the first mix I remember going up to my roof and staring at the moon for hours and feeling really close to people no longer in my life. At the time I really needed a song to serve that function and I think this one really did and still does.”

Stream “A Million Doubts” below. Glassio’s full-length debut is called For the Very Last Time and due out July 23rd.

For the Very Last Time Tracklist:

01. White Wine & 909s

02. Breaking Through

03. Summertime Kept The Blues Away

04. The Government

05. Are You Having Fun Without Me?

06. One Of These Days

07. Almost Forgot How To Play Guitar

08. Nobody Stayed For The DJ

09. A Million Doubts

10. Make No Mistake

11. Thunderbirds