Glenn Danzig Premieres “One Night” from Danzig Sings Elvis Covers Album: Stream

Glenn Danzig, photo by Heather Kaplan

Glenn Danzig has offered up the first taste of music from his long-awaited Danzig Sings Elvis covers album, unveiling the single “One Night”. The veteran rocker has also postponed his previously announced Vegas-style lounge shows in California.

The song premiered at Rolling Stone, where Danzig discussed the album and his love of Elvis Presley. “I got into Elvis because I hated going to school, so I would play hooky a lot or cut school, and I’d stay home and watch old movies,” explained Danzig.



He added, “I remember one day watching Jailhouse Rock. And just going, ‘Whoa.’ By the end of the movie, I was like, ‘This guy’s cool. This is what I want to do.’”

Danzig continued, “[My career] happened a lot like [Elvis’ character in Jailhouse Rock], too, because nobody would put out Misfits records, so I would take them everywhere, and people would tell me it was junk and noise. So I had to put it out myself.”

The album focuses on Elvis’ deep cuts, and not his massive hits, with Danzig stating, “I stayed away from a lot of [the hits], and I just did what I felt I wanted to do.”

Danzig also revealed that he played drums on most of the album, and also played bass on “Fever”. Tommy Victor, who’s a member of Danzig’s eponymous metal band, played guitar throughout the LP.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Danzig is postponing his intimate nightclub-style shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco that were scheduled for later this month. He hopes to reschedule the “Danzig Sings Elvis” gigs for late June or July.

Regarding the Misfits, Danzig told Rolling Stone that there are no future plans right now. The band’s only scheduled 2020 show was set to take place in early May at the Domination Festival in Mexico City, but that event has since been canceled due to the pandemic.

Danzig Sings Elvis arrives on April 24th. Preorder the album here, and listen to Glenn Danzig covering the Elvis Presley song “One Night” below.