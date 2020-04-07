Gum Country Make Their Debut With Lo-Fi Jam “Somewhere”: Stream

Gum Country

Courtney Gavin, of the Canadian indie rock outfit The Courtneys, has joined forces with multi-instrumentalist Connor Mayer to launch a new band called Gum Country. Below, take a listen to “Somewhere”, the title track to their upcoming debut album due out on June 19th.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of The Replacements, The Breeders, and Yo La Tengo, Gavin and Mayer describe Gum Country’s music as “harsh twee.” The duo first recorded a series of lo-fi four track recordings in Vancouver before relocating to Los Angeles, where they fleshed out the record with help from Joo-Joo Ashworth at Studio 22. The finished product will be self-released digitally, and distributed on vinyl by Burger Records in the US.



Speaking of the title track, Gavin commented, “I wrote ‘Somewhere’ a couple years after moving to LA. It’s about leaving a place that you are comfortable in and landing in a strange new one, and discovering what parts of your identity remain and which were left behind. The first line I wrote was ‘haven’t felt this way in a while, I can’t think straight can’t hide my smile, I guess this is gonna be my life for a while’, and then it was just a process of unravelling that thought. I think the song could be about the range of emotions that come with any big change, and ultimately settling on a mellow excitement for vulnerability.”

Somewhere Artwork:

Somewhere Tracklist:

01. Somewhere

02. The Queen Rules

03. Tennis (I Feel Ok)

04. There’s A Crumb

05. I Don’t Stay Up

06. Pills

07. Brain Song

08. It Lives It Breeds It Feeds

09. Whoa Oh

10. Talking To My Plants

11. Jungle Boy

12. Waterfall