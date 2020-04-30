Guns N’ Roses “Working Fastidiously” on “Pretty Epic” New Music

Guns N' Roses, photo by Amy Harris

It’s been nearly 29 years since Guns N’ Roses released an album of new material featuring Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, but now comes word that the band is “working fastidiously” on new music.

The latest episode of the “Appetite for Distortion” podcast features an interview with Duff’s wife, Susan Holmes McKagan, who dished an enticing tidbit about progress on a potential new Guns N’ Roses’ album.



“I will say GN’R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff,” said Susan. “And I can’t say much, but I’ve heard bits and bobs and it’s pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news, I guess.”

At the beginning of the year, Slash spoke about new GN’R music with Guitar.com, saying, “Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics … I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Roughly a year ago, we spoke with Slash about the possibility of a new album, and he told us at the time that Guns N’ Roses would be “focusing on getting a new record done” once their 2019 touring commitments ended. However, GN’R ended up adding a number of 2020 tour dates to their itinerary, but only played one show this year before the touring industry shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, there’s been no update regarding the status of Guns N’ Roses’ summer North American tour, which is set to feature support from The Smashing Pumpkins on several dates. That outing is scheduled to kick off July 4th in Milwaukee.

Guns N’ Roses’ most recent album was 2008’s Chinese Democracy, but Slash and Duff weren’t in that incarnation of the band. The last albums featuring Slash and Duff were Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, both released on the same day in September 1991.

Listen to Susan Holmes McKagan’s full interview on the “Appetite for Distortion” podcast below.