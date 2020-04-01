Halfway to Halloween, artwork by Kat Lee Hornstein

Well, it took awhile, but April is finally here, a time of Easter eggs, yellow chickadees, and fluffy bunnies. While that’s all fine and good, April means something else entirely for us horror hounds out there. It means we’re only six months away from October.

In other words, we’re halfway to Halloween, folks.



To celebrate, Consequence of Sound is following Shudder’s lead and has programmed an entire month of tricks and treats. From chilling interviews to live watch-alongs to spooky podcasts, there will be plenty of things going bump in the night in your feed.

Below, we’ve unpacked a bag of bones to sort through…

Watch-Alongs

Over on our Twitch channel, the voices behind the The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, and The Horror Virgin podcasts will be hosting weekly screenings every Saturday and Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST. There will be jokes, there will be activities, there will be blood. (Fake, of course.) It should be noted that the majority of these titles are streaming on Shudder, which is currently offering a free month to new subscribers.

–Saturday, April 4th: Friday the 13th via Shudder with Halloweenies

–Sunday, April 5th: The Exorcist via Shudder with The Horror Virgin

–Saturday, April 11th: It: Chapter Two via HBO Go with The Losers’ Club

–Sunday, April 12th: The Ring via Netflix with The Horror Virgin

–Saturday, April 18th: Friday the 13th Part II via Shudder with Halloweenies

–Sunday, April 19th: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre via Shudder with The Horror Virgin

–Saturday, April 25th: Pet Sematary (1989) via Amazon Prime with The Losers’ Club

–Sunday, April 26th: Halloween via Shudder with The Horror Virgin

Interviews

Throughout the month, we’ll be speaking to some of the most essential names in horror from yesterday, today, and tomorrow. A few are currently in the works, particularly towards the back half of the month, but we’ve listed what’s been confirmed as of publishing.

— Thursday, April 2nd: Ahead of its premiere, Cursed Films director Jay Cheel offers a behind-the-scenes look at Shudder’s exciting new docu-series that explores all the myths and legends surrounding your favorite horror movies.

— Thursday, April 9th: The late and great filmmaker Stuart Gordon will be immortalized in an exclusive interview by writer Simon Abrams. Prior to his untimely passing, the two were able to revisit 1985’s Re-Animator and its enduring legacy.

–Thursday, April 16th: Pulled from the cutting room floor of last year’s Creepshow cover story, FX maestro Tom Savini explains how to create the most essential scare, in addition to waxing nostalgic about some of his favorite horror moments.

–Thursday, April 23rd: Before he pulls back up to The Last Drive-In, host and horror scholar Joe Bob Briggs will once again share his wealth of knowledge. Last year, he shared some incredible stories involving Stephen King. What will he have in store now?

Podcasts

Nothing’s gonna stop our trusty podcast hosts from delivering audio content on a weekly basis — not Jason, nor Michael, nor even the coronavirus. As alwasy, The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, and The Horror Virgin will be right there in your feed.

— Friday, April 3rd: The Losers’ Club revisits Mick Garris’ The Stand mini-series.

— Monday, April 6th: The Horror Virgin obeys John Carpenter’s They Live.

— Monday, April 13th: Halloweenies meets Jason with Friday the 13th Part II.

— Monday, April 13th: The Horror Virgin sorts through Marcus Dunstan’s The Collection.

— Friday, April 17th: The Losers’ Club celebrates Stephen King’s Golden Years.

— Monday, April 20th: The Horror Virgin hangs with Dr. Herbert West, aka the Re-Animator.

Stay Tuned

This is only the beginning. Rest assured, there will be additions in the weeks to come — from guides to rankings to lists to features to plenty of reposts — so bookmark this page and stay tuned to Consequence of Sound on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You can also…

