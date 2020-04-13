Friday the 13th Part 2 Gave Us Jason Voorhees At His Scariest

Friday the 13th Part 2 (Paramount Pictures)

“Come to mama.”

Camp Crystal Lake is about to see its greatest urban legend come to life — and the Halloweenies are right in the middle of it. Jason Voorhees has arrived on the campgrounds, and he doesn’t play well with bunkmates.

Join senior writer Justin Gerber, contributing writer McKenzie Gerber, senior writer Dan Caffrey, and pop culture critic Mike Vanderbilt as they evade this new menace and learn that family traditions die hard in 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2.

Together, they discuss how Jason is at his scariest, the filmmaking motifs (if any) of one Steven Miner, the lack of gore, and arguably the hunkiest character to ever set foot in a cabin in this franchise. That’s just the tip of the machete.

So, find a hiding place, hold your breath, and stream above.

