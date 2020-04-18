Camp Crystal Lake has a new camper and his name is Jason. (Spoiler: He’s kind of an asshole.) Meet him tonight when the Halloweenies host a live watch-along of 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2 exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

As per tradition now, bring all the beer, candy, and fake Mrs. Voorhees heads you can fit into a knapsack. Once again, there will be plenty of running commentary, endless tangents, and likely more impersonations of the late and great Steve Dash.



It’s all in support of Chicago’s great Rock Island Public House, where the show’s own Mike Vanderbilt tends bar. They will be also live-tweeting during the whole movie and accepting donations for its incredible staff and crew via GoFundMe.

Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna gather around the campfire at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST to start the movie together. If you need a stream, Friday the 13th Part 2 is currently streaming at Shudder, which is offering a free month to new subscribers. Come one, come all.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, tomorrow night, The Horror Virgin is cooking up some BBQ and revisiting 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.