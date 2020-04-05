Friday the 13th (Paramount Pictures)

Getting cabin fever in your quarantine? Well, then it’s time to head to the creaky cabins of Camp Crystal Lake! Tonight, the co-hosts of Halloweenies are hosting a live watch-along of 1980’s Friday the 13th exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

Campers should prepare a knapsack filled with beer, candy, and maybe a bow and arrow if you can fit it. There will be running commentary, endless tangents on Kevin Bacon, and plenty of opportunities to make fun of negligent head counselor Steve Christie.



Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna gather around the campfire at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST to start the movie together. If you need a stream, Friday the 13th is currently streaming at Shudder, which is offering a free month to new subscribers. Come one, come all.

It’s all part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, tomorrow night, The Horror Virgin is heading to the MacNeil residence to revisit 1973’s feel-good classic The Exorcist.