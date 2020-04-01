Hangout Music Festival 2020 Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

In news both unfortunate and unsurprising, Hangout Music Festival has officially postponed its 2020 iteration over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gulf Shores, Alabama institution had scheduled its 11th edition for May 15-17th. This year featured a massive lineup headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Post Malone.



Festival organizers announced the postponement on Facebook. They wrote,

“This morning we received notice from the City of Gulf Shores that Hangout 2020 cannot proceed in May due to COVID-19. Rest assured, refunds will be available. After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved.”

Team Hangout has vowed to make another announcement “within a couple weeks” with ticket transfer and refund information.

Hangout is only the latest festival to fall. Just today Boston Calling canceled over coronavirus concerns, and we learned that the Coachella team is building COVID-19 triage tents. An updated list of events impacted by the pandemic can be found here.