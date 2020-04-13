Hannah Gadsby, photo courtesy of Netflix

Good news for those looking for some unpredictable levity in these uncertain times: Hannah Gadsby has finally announced the release date of her hyped new Netflix special. The show, named Douglas after her pet dog, comes to the streaming platform on May 26th.

The veteran Australian comedian planned to quit comedy after the release of her 2018 Netflix special Nanette, and she even declared so during the set. But then that very special rocketed her to international fame. So, last year, Gadsby set out on her first-ever US tour to perform her latest show Douglas. Not much else is known about the set unless you got to see it live — in which case, please, don’t spoil it for everyone else.



In a short video clip breaking the news, Gadsby teases the new special by egging on fans and haters alike. “I’m excited for you to see it,” she says. “It’s gonna be good. Unless you don’t like it; then it’s still going to be good and you’ll be wrong.” Watch it below.

While Netflix’s inaugural comedy festival, Netflix Is a Joke Fest, is one of many events postponed due to the pandemic, the service still has plenty of laughs coming this spring. The streamer recently announced two other highly anticipated standup comedy specials: Jerry Seinfeld’s 23 Hours to Kill and Patton Oswalt’s I Love Everything. We may be self-quarantined due to a global pandemic, but at least we can laugh out loud with some fresh, quality comedy.