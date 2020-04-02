Starting April 3rd, HBO will make several of its titles available to stream for free with no subscription required. The network says it’s doing so “to provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”
All told, HBO is offering free, unlimited access to 500 hours of programming via its HBO Now and HBO Go platforms. According to a press release, this is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of a paywall.
Among the titles available to stream are nine original series: The Wire, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Silicon Valley, Ballers, and Barry.
Additionally, HBO is making available 10 documentaries and 20 theatrical films from Warner Bros. The latter category includes films like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Empire of the Sun, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.
As millions of Americans self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, several other media companies have made their premium products available for free. SiriusXM has unlocked its premium service through May 15th; Shudder is streaming a free month of horror films; and Apple is offering free trials of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for the first time ever.
HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:
9 Full Series
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
10 Docuseries and Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
20 Warner Bros. Theatricals
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown