The Sopranos

Starting April 3rd, HBO will make several of its titles available to stream for free with no subscription required. The network says it’s doing so “to provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

All told, HBO is offering free, unlimited access to 500 hours of programming via its HBO Now and HBO Go platforms. According to a press release, this is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of a paywall.



Among the titles available to stream are nine original series: The Wire, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Silicon Valley, Ballers, and Barry.

Additionally, HBO is making available 10 documentaries and 20 theatrical films from Warner Bros. The latter category includes films like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Empire of the Sun, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

As millions of Americans self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, several other media companies have made their premium products available for free. SiriusXM has unlocked its premium service through May 15th; Shudder is streaming a free month of horror films; and Apple is offering free trials of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for the first time ever.

HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown