Hellraiser Series Being Developed by HBO

Hell will soon unfold in your living room. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is currently working on a new series based on the Hellraiser movies.

Details are scarce, but the publication reports that writers Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty are attached with director David Gordon Green slated to direct initial episodes.



Okay, let’s unpack this puzzle box as all three names are very consequential in horror. Verheiden previously worked on the final season of Ash Vs. Evil Dead (not to mention, both Battlestar Galactica and Daredevil); Dougherty wrote and directed both Trick ‘r’ Treat and Krampus; and Green helmed 2018’s Halloween and its two forthcoming sequels.

It should be noted that this series is separate from David Bruckner’s reboot already in development and that Clive Barker is not involved. Instead, it’s being touted as “a continuation and expansion of the well-established mythology of the movie series.”

