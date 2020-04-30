High Waisted Share the Origins of New Single “Modern Love”: Stream

High Waisted Origins, photo by Daniel Topete

In our new music feature Origins, musicians give fans an exclusive look at the inspirations behind their latest track. Today, High Waisted reveal what made them feel “Modern Love”.



Romance in the 21st century isn’t just a drag, it’s a swipe. And now that we’re locked in our homes starved of human connection, that urge to shuffle through just about all of humanity to find someone to love is stronger than ever. However, as New York’s High Waisted remind us on their new single, “Modern Love”, we must be ever vigilant about using another person’s affection as a replacement for what we really need.

An example of psychedelic surf pop at its crispest, there’s a tenderness to the ringing guitars of “Modern Love”. They’re as comforting as the embrace of a late-spring breeze, warmed by the vintage drums and elevated by a flexing bass groove. But it’s the lyrics of Jessica Louise Dye that add a dose of hard-realized reality to the idyllic scene: “Modern Love, to expect, so much more,” she sings. “Modern Hope, to deceive and destroy.”

“Modern Love” comes from High Waisted’s upcoming new album, Sick of Saying Sorry, due out May 22nd. It also comes with a trippy music video, which you can watch below. After checking out the clip, find the band’s Origins breakdown of the song.

Addiction Transfer:

I’ve personally experienced this. Trading one compulsive behavior or coping mechanism for another behavior — instead of addressing the underlying source of what’s driving the binge behavior the first place. And for some of my friends, I’ve witnessed them trade alcohol addiction for sugar. It’s a similar serotonin and dopamine release. What a selfish way to ask your lover to obsess over you by telling them you’’ll “be the candy, that cures their sweet tooth.” Be addicted to me, babe.

Earworms like The Rembrandts “I’ll Be There for You”:

We used to leave this show on in the background during hangover days. It’s so problematic watching it in 2020, but this song is an earworm known worldwide. It’s all about those hand claps!

Suitcase of Dreams:

So many musicians before us have referenced showing up with a “suitcase in my hand.” From Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground to Bob Dylan, Ry Cooder, and The Rolling Stones, we’re paying homage to the difficult times. This is such a NYC concept for me. I showed up clutching my suitcase, eyes wide with hope, looking for a fresh start.

The Day Tom Petty Died:

Driving under the hot sun through Tularosa Basin in the northern Chihuahuan Desert to catch the sunset on top of a dune in White Sands, NM. We sat quietly listening to a local radio station play nothing but Tom Petty songs.

Disposable Dating (in the digital era):

Swiping. DMing. Texting. Meet at the bar? Link up? Grab a drink? Yours? Mine? I had a summer of searching for love as a distraction from doing the work I needed to on my own mental health. Retelling the same stories on first dates as if interviewing for the job of “girlfriend”. And all for what? A short lived romance that played out like a tug of war in which winning meant you hurt the other person more than they could hurt you? I wanted you to love me like it could be forever, both knowing it wouldn’t be. I had unfair expectations. I was cruel. I was unkind. And then I memorialized you in this song.