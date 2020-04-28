Hinds Share New Song “Just Like Kids (Miau)”: Stream

Hinds

Hinds chose to delay the release of their new album, The Prettiest Curse, due to the COVID-19 crisis, but that doesn’t mean they’re denying fans new music in the interim. Today, the Madrid quartet have shared the video for the LP’s latest single, “Just Like Kids (Miau)”.

Sparkling with an early-aughts power pop shimmy, the track finds the indie outfit verbally rolling their eyes at the constant chorus of sexist detractors. “‘You’re too pink to be admired/ And too punk to be desired,'” sings Ana Perrote ahead of a barrage of sardonic “ñañañas.” As the self-assertive hook drops in with its bloom of guitars, we get the album’s eponymous lyric: “We are all afraid of that long road/ I guess it’s the prettiest curse.”



“‘Miau’ is a cocktail of all the comments and ‘advice’ we’ve had to listen to during all this years in the band,” Hinds said in a statement. “From random strangers, ‘friends,’ and industry. Oh wait… the guy sitting next to you in the bus probably has an opinion too! if you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go.”

“Just Like Kids (Miau)” comes with a video that finds the quartet at their fun-loving best. Directed by Keane Pearce Shaw, the clip is available below.

Originally set for April 3rd, The Prettiest Curse is now due out June 5th via Mom + Pop. Past singles from the I Don’t Run follow-up have included “Riding Solo”, “Good Bad Times”, and “Come Back and Love Me<3”. Hinds have also rescheduled their planned tour behind the record, with the new North American dates now set for fall. Check for tickets here.