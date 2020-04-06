R.I.P. Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dies at 94

Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore

Honor Blackman, the British actress best known for portraying Pussy Galore in the James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at the age of 94.

According to The Guardian, Blackman died at her home in Sussex from natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus.



Blackman starred opposite Sean Connery in the 1964 Bond flick Goldfinger. As the leader of Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus, Blackman’s character initially worked for the villainous Auric Goldfinger before turning on him in favor of Bond. In a 2007 poll conducted by Entertainment Weekly, Pussy Galore was ranked as the second favorite Bond girl of all time. Her character was also famously parodied in the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Blackman actually became a household name prior to Goldfinger, as she played the role of Cathy Gale in the widely popular British espionage series The Avengers from 1962-1964. As an extension of her role, she and co-star Patrick Macnee recorded a song inspired by Gale’s attire entitled, “Kinky Boots”. After finding renewed popularity in the 1990s, “Kinky Boots” became a top 5 hit in the UK.

Blackman’s other notable roles included Hera in 1963’s Jason and the Argonauts; 1968’s western Shalako, which reunited her with Connery; and 1971’s Something Big opposite Dean Martin.

In later years, Blackman appeared in Bridget Jones’ Diary, Doctor Who, and the ITV sitcom The Upper Hand.